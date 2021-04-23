Advertisement

House advances $250 billion budget as federal dollars remain an unknown

By Matt Zdun
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Following a 13 hour marathon hearing Thursday in which state representatives sifted through more than 100 amendments, the Texas House unanimously approved a $247 billion budget for the next two years.

State Rep. Garnet Coleman, D-Houston, filed an amendment that would have directed Gov. Greg Abbott and the Health and Human Services Commission to find what he called a “Texas solution” that would cover a greater proportion of the 5 million Texans who are currently uninsured.

The amendment attracted significant attention before Thursday’s debates since the Biden administration last week revoked a Medicaid waiver that would have provided billions of dollars to Texas hospitals for uninsured residents’ care.

Coleman’s amendment was ultimately struck down in a 68-80 vote.

“(The amendment) doesn’t even mention really the cost of probably the most massive expense that we would be bringing on,” state Rep. Giovanni Capriglione, R-Southlake, said on the House floor.

Another focus of the budget debate was what to do with nearly $39 billion in federal stimulus funds allocated by the Trump and Biden administrations.

State Rep. Geanie Morrison, R-Victoria, pushed an amendment that passed unanimously that will require lawmakers to reconvene in a special legislative session to appropriate federal funds that come in after the regular legislative session, which ends in May.

“We have to ensure that we can tell our constituents they have a say in where and how those dollars are spent on,” Morrison said on the floor Thursday night.

Of that $39 billion, schools districts have been allocated about $18 billion, and it remains unknown when they might receive that money.

Earlier this month, the Senate passed a $251 billion budget.

Both the House and the Senate have appropriated about $5 billion more in general revenue funds than the state’s comptroller says is available.

Representatives from both chambers will work to settle on a finalized budget in the coming weeks before it is sent to the governor.

