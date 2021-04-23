Advertisement

LULAC hosts Vanessa Guillen Vigil one year after soldier’s murder

By Alex Gibbs
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - LULAC and other community groups gathered in Killeen Thursday for a vigil in honor of Vanessa Guillen, exactly one year since her murder and disappearance.

Organizers stressed that this memorial was more of a celebration of life than a mournful event.

“Vanessa could’ve been anybody’s daughter, sister, or comrade,” said LULAC National President Domingo Garcia.

As the music began to play, the message was clear; celebrate the life of Vanessa Guillen and that even in death, she is inspiring the nation.

“Nothing can bring her back,” said Marine Corps Veteran Queta Rodriguez.

“However, she inspired so many. When we heard stories of so many women who said that they experienced sexual harassment, this was their chance to speak up. That’s what Vanessa did.”

Organizers say what’s most important in keeping Vanessa’s memory alive is helping push the “I am Vanessa Guillen” Act to be passed.

“Our work is just starting,” said LULAC Military & VA Chair Roman Palomeres.

“Contact your congressman, contact your state legislators, because our fight is not over. We can’t do this without your help!”

LULAC is expecting to meet with the new Secretary of the Army, Christine Wormuth, in the next few weeks to discuss those changes.

