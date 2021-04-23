Advertisement

Motorcyclist dies in fiery head-on crash on Texas highway

A motorcyclist died at the scene after a fiery head-on collision with a pickup truck on a Texas highway.
A motorcyclist died at the scene after a fiery head-on collision with a pickup truck on a Texas highway. (File)(wagm)
By Carrie Provinsal
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A motorcycle rider has died following a head-on crash with a pickup north of Caney City east of Corsicana.

Emergency crews found a head-on collision between a small pickup and a motorcycle with the motorcycle and the pickup on fire.

Caney City police arrived first moving the downed rider to a safe area with responders attending to his injuries while others extinguished the fire.

A medical helicopter landed on the State Highway 198 bridge, but the rider had died from his injuries.

He has not been identified.

The crash occurred at around 9:15 p.m. Thursday just north of the bridge going to Caney City.

The Department of Public Safety is investigating.

