Motorcyclist dies in fiery head-on crash on Texas highway

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A motorcycle rider has died following a head-on crash with a pickup north of Caney City east of Corsicana.

Emergency crews found a head-on collision between a small pickup and a motorcycle with the motorcycle and the pickup on fire.

Caney City police arrived first moving the downed rider to a safe area with responders attending to his injuries while others extinguished the fire.

A medical helicopter landed on the State Highway 198 bridge, but the rider had died from his injuries.

He has not been identified.

The crash occurred at around 9:15 p.m. Thursday just north of the bridge going to Caney City.

The Department of Public Safety is investigating.

