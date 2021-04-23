Advertisement

Need to stock up on emergency supplies? Now’s the time to do it

Texans can purchase certain emergency supplies tax-free this weekend. (File)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(KWTX) – Texas residents can purchase certain items tax-free staring at 12:01 a.m. Saturday and continuing until midnight Monday during the state’s annual sales tax holiday for emergency preparation supplies.

Qualifying items include household batteries, fuel containers and flashlights priced at less than $75; hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced at less than $300, and portable generators priced at less than $3,000.

For purchases online, the costs of shipping and handling is included as part of the sales price, so a $299 ladder with a $10 shipping charge would cost more than the maximum limit.

Among the items that don’t qualify for the tax break are batteries for vehicles and boats; camping stoves and supplies; plywood; extension ladders, and tents.

A full list of items eligible for the tax break is available online.

