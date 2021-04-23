Owner of major Texas auto group named in 3-count federal bank fraud indictment

LUBBOCK, Texas (KWTX) – Bart Reagor, 55, the co-owner of Reagor Dykes Auto Group, which expanded to 20 locations and grew from $10 million to $400 million in sales after the group was formed 2006, has been named in a three-county federal bank fraud indictment alleging he funneled $1.7 million from a working capital loan into his personal account.

He’s charged with lying about using business loans for personal expenses, acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Prerak Shah said in a press release.

The group filed for bankruptcy protection in 2018.

“Even as his businesses struggled financially, Mr. Reagor diverted business loan funds into his personal bank accounts, expressly violating his agreement with the bank,” Shah said.

“Lying to an FDIC-insured financial institution is a federal crime, one we will not abide. We are determined to hold to account every Reagor Dykes employee who engaged in financial misconduct.”

Reagor is scheduled to make an initial appearance before a U.S. magistrate Monday in Amarillo.

If convicted, he could be sentenced to as much as 90 years in prison, prosecutors said.

Reagor’s attorney, Dan Cogdell, told KCBD in Lubbock his client is not guilty and instead is a victim of “rogue” business associates, who are actually to blame for the company’s collapse.

In the first quarter of 2017, the indictment says, an audit by one of the auto group’s lenders placed the company in a weak cash position.

In response, a limited liability company, D&R Acquisitions, which was formed to hold the group’s real estate assets, arranged a $10 million working capital loan with International Bank of Commerce, the indictment says.

The loan was to be distributed in two portions; $5 million in July 2017 and $5 million in February 2018, the indictment says.

Reagor, however, concealed from the bank “the fact that he planned to divert some of the proceeds from the working capital loan into his own personal account for personal expenses,” prosecutors said, something the loan agreement expressly prohibited.

“In total,”, prosecutors said, “Mr. Reagor diverted more than $1.7 million to his personal account at Prosperity Bank,” $766,277 in July 2017 after the first distribution and $1 million in February 2018, after the second.

“Mr. Reagor used his executive influence to allegedly defraud a lending institution and cause the loss of a significant amount of money,” said Dallas FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno.

“Corporate fraud schemes, like those that involve diverting millions of dollars to personal funds, have the potential to cause immeasurable damage to the public’s confidence in our economy.”

Fifteen of Reagor’s employees had already pleaded guilty to various charges involving check kiting and dummy flooring, which involves requesting loans for sold cars and then using the money to cover other expenses.

Employees charged previously:

Shane Andrew Smith, Reagor Dykes’ CEO, who pleaded guilty in June 2019 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud; he is slated to be sentenced on July 27.

Diana Urias, an office manager in Reagor Dykes’ used car mall in Levelland, who pleaded guilty in September 2019 to conspiracy to commit bank fraud; she is slated to be sentenced on May 4.

Sheila Miller, an RDAG group controller, who pleaded guilty in September 2019 to conspiracy to commit bank fraud; she is slated to be sentenced on May 4.

Paige Johnston, an office manager in Reagor Dykes’ Chevrolet store in Floydada, who pleaded guilty in October 2019 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud; she is slated to be sentenced on May 20.

Lindsay Williams, and RDAG group accounting manager, who pleaded guilty in October 2019 to conspiracy to commit bank fraud; she is slated to be sentenced on May 13.

Sherri Wood, an office manager at Reagor Dykes’ Ford store in Plainview, who pleaded guilty in October 2019 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud; she is slated to be sentenced May 6.

Pepper Rickman, an accounting controller at Reagor Dykes’ Toyota store in Plainview, who pleaded guilty in October 2019 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud; he is slated to be sentenced May 4.

Brad Fansler, an RDAG group administrative director, who pleaded guilty in November 2019 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud; he is slated to be sentenced May 4.

Ashley Dunn, executive assistant to the CEO, who pleaded guilty in December 2019 to conspiracy to commit bank fraud; she is slated to be sentenced on May 4.

Whitney Maldonado, an office manager at Reagor Dykes’ Mitsubishi store in Lubbock, who pleaded guilty in December 2019 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud; she is slated to be sentenced on May 6.

Elaina Cabral, an office manager at Reagor Dykes’ Toyota store in Plainview, who pleaded guilty in December 2019 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud; she is slated to be sentenced May 6.

Mistry Canady, an office manager at Reagor Dykes’ Ford store in Lamesa, who pleaded guilty in January 2020 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud; she is slated to be sentenced on May 13.

Andrea Kate Phillips, an office manager at Reagor Dykes’ Ford store in Plainview, who pleaded guilty in February 2020 to misprision of a felony; she is slated to be sentenced on May 6.

Wesley Neel, RDAG Safety & Compliance Manager, who pleaded guilty in March 2020 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud; he is slated to be sentenced May 6.

Steven Reinhart, RDAG Legal Compliance Director, who pleaded guilty in February 2021 to misprision of a felony; he is slated to be sentenced June 22.

