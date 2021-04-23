Advertisement

Police: 1 dead, 4 wounded in downtown San Diego shooting

Police say one person has died in a shooting in downtown San Diego.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Police say a man in downtown San Diego shot and killed one person and then walked another block and opened fire again, wounding four people before police subdued him with a Taser.

Homicide Lt. Andra Brown says a suspect was taken into custody Thursday night in the city’s Gaslamp Quarter dining and nightlife district.

Brown says three victims were taken to hospitals and one was treated at the scene, but that none of the wounds were believed to be life-threatening.

The violence began outside a hotel where a man was shot to death.

The gunman then walked up the street, got into a confrontation with a group of men and opened fire.

He was tackled by bystanders before police detained him.

