Police ask for public’s help in search for teen missing since mid-February
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police are asking for the public’s help for a Killeen teenager whom family members last saw at home in mid-February.
Family members reported Omarion Desmond Brown, 16, missing on Monday.
Police say he’s a runaway.
“We have received information that he is staying in the Temple area. Please be advised, harboring a runaway is against the law,” police said in a Facebook post.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8800.
