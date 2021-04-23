Police ask for public’s help in search for teen missing since mid-February

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police are asking for the public’s help for a Killeen teenager whom family members last saw at home in mid-February.

Family members reported Omarion Desmond Brown, 16, missing on Monday.

Police say he’s a runaway.

“We have received information that he is staying in the Temple area. Please be advised, harboring a runaway is against the law,” police said in a Facebook post.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8800.

