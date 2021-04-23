Police in Texas looking for man caught on doorbell camera committing lewd sexual act

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who committed a lewd sexual act in front of the victim’s apartment in the 1700 block of Chattanooga Place.

His lewd act was captured on a doorbell camera at 12:33 a.m. on April 14.

Police said the suspect is in his late 40s, approximately 5′8″ and 165 pounds.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the subject, please contact Detective N. Camacho at (214) 671-3682 or click here to email him.

The incident was reported on case number 064142-2021.

