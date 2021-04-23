Police search for local teenager whom family last saw on April 2

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police Friday asked for the public’s help in the search for a Killeen teenager who left home on April 2 and never returned.

Jaquan Tahaj Davis, 16, left his family’s home at around 9:30 p.m. on April 2.

The family reported him missing on April 8.

Davis is 6-feet tall, weighs 185 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket and black shorts.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8800.

