State Bar honors former Central Texas DA who questioned accused serial killer’s claims

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The State Bar of Texas has issued a resolution honoring former McLennan County District Attorney Vic Feazell, who ran afoul of state and federal law enforcement officials 35 years ago when he questioned the claims of self-proclaimed serial killer Henry Lee Lucas.

“I am extremely pleased, happy and excited that the State Bar saw fit to do this, and I will honor their faith in me and in all we did,” said Feazell, who’s now a practicing attorney with offices in Waco and Austin.

The resolution says Feazell “handled several high-profile cases, including six capital murder cases, although he is now a vocal advocate against the death penalty.”

As district attorney, Feazell faced “claims that Henry Lee Lucas confessed to hundreds of murders, including three in McLennan County.”

Feazell, the resolution says, “investigated the validity of the Lucas confessions and the circumstances under which they were obtained” and “felt so strongly that Lucas was not the serial mass-murderer he had confessed to be” that he “later represented Lucas after leaving government.”

The resolution also cites Feazell’s successful libel lawsuit against Belo Broadcasting, which led to a $58 million dollar verdict, a record at the time, and the Pro Bono Advocate award he received in 2018 from the McLennan County Young Lawyers Association, concluding “the State Bar of Texas honors Vic Feazell for his service to the people of McLennan County and the state of Texas and his dedication to the legal profession overall.”

A new DA and a high-profile case

Feazell graduated in 1979 from the Baylor Law School and three years later, in 1982, defeated incumbent McLennan County District Attorney Phil Reyna in the Democratic Primary to become of the youngest prosecutors in county history at the age of 31.

Among his first cases was the July 1982 murders of Jill Montgomery, 17; Raylene Rice, 17; and Kenneth Franks, 18, whose bodies were found in Speegleville Park at Lake Waco.

Four men were charged in the brutal killings.

Convenience store owner Muneer Mohammad Deeb, who had taken out a life insurance policy on one of his employees, who resembled Montgomery, was accused of hiring David Wayne Spence to kill the employee.

Spence and two friends, brothers Anthony and Gilbert Melendez, mistook Montgomery for the intended victim and killed her and the other two teenagers instead, prosecutors alleged.

The four were indicted in late 1983.

The Melendez brothers ultimately entered guilty pleas and their confessions played a significant role in Spence’s convictions in July 1984 for the murder of Montgomery and in September 1985 for the murder of Franks, for both of which he was sentenced to death.

Deeb was convicted and sentenced to death in June 1985.

Deeb won a new trial, however, and was acquitted in January 1993.

Six years later, he died of cancer.

Spence was executed in April 1997.

The Melendez brothers both died in prison.

The case, which was the focus of Carlton Stowers’ award-winning book “Carless Whispers,” raised Feazell’s profile.

But questions linger to this day about the case.

Both of the Melendez brothers later recanted their confessions, and in 2017, Spence’s sons filed a lawsuit challenging the case against their late father.

A drifter’s tale

Henry Lee Lucas was a drifter who claimed to have killed more than 300 and, maybe, as many as 600 people, including three in McLennan County. Feazell was skeptical.

One of those involved the murder of a Waco woman and Feazell was intent upon interviewing Lucas about the murder because his investigators already had another suspect in mind.

Feazell’s office went on to charge the other suspect with the Waco woman’s murder and he was convicted and sent to prison, but Feazell’s investigators turned up evidence that authorities had supplied information to Lucas, which he later repeated in his confessions.

Lucas was ultimately convicted of murdering 11 people and was sentenced to die for the murder of Debra Jackson, a woman whose body, nude except for the orange socks on her feet, was found in October 1979 in a culvert along Interstate 35 in Williamson County.

Until 2019, when her identity was finally established, she was known only as “Orange Socks.”

Lucas confessed to her murder in 1984, but later recanted the confession after Feazell’s report was released.

In 1998 Gov. George W. Bush commuted the death sentence in the Orange Socks case after he determined there wasn’t enough evidence to execute Lucas.

Lucas died in prison in March 2001.

Feazell’s findings were a slap in the face to the Texas Rangers and led to what Feazell described as a retaliatory investigation.

“A vulgar display of power”

Feazell was arrested on Sept. 26, 1986 at the McLennan County Courthouse in what he said at the time was “a vulgar display of power,” after he was named in a 12-count federal indictment charging violation of the Racketeering-Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and mail fraud.

FBI agents flooded his office in search of evidence.

Prosecutors alleged he accepted $19,000 in bribes from local lawyers to influence handling of DWI and drug cases.

Feazell and his attorney, Gary Richardson contended then Department of Public Safety head Col. James Adams had initiated the investigation after learning about the Lucas grand jury investigation.

Adams, who died a year ago, strongly denied the allegation.

Feazell was campaigning for re-election at the time.

Despite the allegations, he easily won a second term.

He then filed a $34 million libel suit against WFAA, over an 11-part series that aired in 1985 that alleged Feazell accepted bribes from lawyers to secure lesser punishment for clients in DWI cases.

After a six-week trial in U.S. District Court in Austin, Feazell was found innocent of all charges on June 29, 1987.

He spent another year as district attorney before resigning in 1988.

On April 19, 1992, a Waco jury returned the record $58 million verdict in his suit against WFAA.

He and the TV station later settled.

