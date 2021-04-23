Advertisement

Strong storm downs trees, topples scoreboard, leaves hundreds without power

Wind partially topped the scoreboard at the high school stradium.(Sean Bellafiore)
By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - A strong storm late Friday afternoon that produced gusty winds and hail downed trees, toppled a high school scoreboard and left hundreds without power as it pounded a Central Texas town.

Oncor’s online outage map showed about 1,800 customers in the town of about 5,000.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area just after 3:45 p.m. Friday that said the storm over McGregor could produce half dollar size hail.

The scoreboard at the town’s high school stadium was partially toppled by the wind.

Emergency management reported one inch hail and said large trees were snapped by gusty winds.

One of the trees downed in McGregor.
One of the trees downed in McGregor.(Courtesy of Angela Del Real)

