Texas woman who received Johnson & Johnson vaccine hospitalized; may have blood clots

(KWTX) - A Texas woman who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is hospitalized with possible blood clots.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notified the Texas Department of State Health Services about the case on Wednesday afternoon.

No other information was released for privacy reasons, DSHS spokesman Chris Van Deusen said.

The use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused after six women between the ages of 18 and 48 developed rare and potentially serious clots.

Hundreds of doses of the vaccine were distributed in Central Texas before the pause.

Central Texas hub providers were due to receive 3,340 doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week, 11,360 fewer than the 14,700 shipped over the past two weeks and pharmacies and clinics in the region are scheduled to receive fewer than 4,000 doses, down from 10,740 over the past two weeks.

The drop is at least in part a result of a pause on the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while an advisory panel reviews a possible link to the development the clots. e.

More than 1.9 million doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines were scheduled to be shipped to 381 providers in 119 of the state’s 254 counties this week including 733,090 first doses, 686,640 second doses and 500,000 additional first and second doses that will go to pharmacies, health centers and dialysis centers.

Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville, was due to receive 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Falls Community Hospital and Clinic in Marlin, was due to receive 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine, and the Waco-McLennan County Health District was due to receive 1,000 doses of Moderna vaccine.

No shipments were scheduled to the Bell County Public Health District, Ascension Providence Health Center in Waco or the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District.

Another 3,770 doses were due to be shipped to clinics, pharmacies, a university and two state prison units this week.

Milam and Leon counties are among 24 selected for the eighth week of the state’s Save our Seniors program under which state and local health officials work together either to establish a drive-thru vaccination site for seniors or to take the vaccine directly to homebound seniors.

The state has launched a $1.5 million radio and TV ad campaign targeting population groups least likely to be vaccinated.

State health officials also will launch the first of 22 four-hour parking lot pop-up vaccination clinics in Walmart parking lots.

The first three pop-up events are Thursday in Austin, Friday in Houston and Saturday in Beaumont.

The effort continues through mid-May.

All residents 16 and older are eligible for vaccination.

Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler where residents may sign up for COVID-19 shots through a list of public health departments and select preferred times of day for vaccinations. Those without internet access may call 1-833-832-7067 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

Statewide Thursday, almost 10.4 million or just more than 46% of residents 16 and older have received one dose and about 6.85 million, or about 31% are fully vaccinated.

State data Thursday showed 237,345 or 31.8% of residents 16 and older in the 16 counties KWTX is tracking have received a first dose of vaccine and 165,740 or 22.2% percent are fully vaccinated.

In Bell County Thursday, 74,084 or 27.1% of residents 16 and older have received one dose and 47,947 or 17.6% are fully vaccinated.

In McLennan County Thursday, 76,914 or 38,3% of residents 16 and older have received a first dose, and 54,294 or 27% are fully vaccinated.

Data Thursday from the state vaccination dashboard showed 39.4% of residents 16 and older in Bosque County have received a first dose and 29.8% are fully vaccinated; in Coryell County, 21.6% have received one dose and 14.8% are fully vaccinated; in Falls County 32% have received one dose and 21.1% are fully vaccinated; in Freestone County, 26.2% have received one dose and 18.8% are fully vaccinated; in Hamilton County, 43.8% have received one dose and 34.9% are fully vaccinated; in Hill County, 34.2% have received one dose and 26.5% are fully vaccinated; in Lampasas County, 33.1% have received one dose and 22.8% are fully vaccinated; in Leon County, 33.8% have received one dose and 26.2% are fully vaccinated; in Limestone County, 29.4% have received one dose and 21.3% are fully vaccinated; in Milam County, 35.2% have received one dose and 27% are fully vaccinated; in Mills County, 37.8% have received one dose and 30.2% are fully vaccinated; in Navarro County, 39.3% have received one dose and 29.3% are fully vaccinated; in Robertson County, 36.1% have received one dose and 27.7% are fully vaccinated, and in San Saba County, 26.2% have received one dose and 15.9% are fully vaccinated.

DSHS reported three more deaths from the virus Thursday in Central Texas.

As many as 1,654 Central Texas residents diagnosed with the virus have died, but according to state data Thursday, the regional death toll was 1,628 including 409 Bell County residents, 15 fewer than the local count of 424; 33 Bosque County residents; 85 Coryell County residents; 32 Falls County residents; 49 Freestone County residents; 26 Hamilton County residents; 106 Hill County residents; 32 Lampasas County residents; 42 Leon County residents; 76 Limestone County residents; 468 McLennan County residents, 16 more than the local count of 452; 467 Milam County residents, one more than the local count of 46; 21 Mills County residents; 139 Navarro County residents, 11 fewer than the local count of 150; 40 Robertson County residents, and 23 San Saba County residents.

Another 101 cases of the virus were confirmed Thursday in Central Texas, raising the regional total to 77,376.

DSHS reported 2,468 more confirmed cases of the virus Thursday, 2,195 of them new, raising the statewide total to 2,451,130.

At least 64,950 cases were active Thursday, 2,714,350 residents have recovered, 48,823 have died, an increase of 69, and 2,935 patients were hospitalized, up from 2,887 on Wednesday.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties, at least 38 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized Thursday, accounting for about 4% all hospitalizations and filling about 3% of available beds.

At least 22 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Thursday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 5% of all hospitalizations and filling about 3% of available beds.

The statewide Lab Test Date positivity rate rose to 5.6% Thursday from 5.47% Wednesday.

A positivity rate of 5% or less generally indicates the virus is contained, experts say.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Health District Thursday reported the county’s 424th death from the virus, a Bell County man in his 70s.

The health district also reported 35 additional cases of the virus Thursday, increasing the county’s total to 22,0063.

Of the total, 316 cases were active Thursday and 21,323 residents have recovered.

State data, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed 22,134 confirmed cases, an increase of 47, and 409 deaths, an increase of one.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Thursday showed seven active cases and a total of 364 since Aug. 1, 2020.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Thursday showed one active case and a total of 42 since March 2020, 30 of them involving students.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed 12 cases involving students and eight cases involving staff members in the past seven days and 1,734 confirmed cases since March 16, 2020, 865 involving students and 869 involving staff.

The Killeen ISD continues to offer free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard showed two active cases over two campuses Thursday.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed four cases across two campuses and one at a non-academic facility.

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District had not updated its dashboard Thursday night.

The county reported 44 additional cases of the virus Wednesday, raising the county’s total to 26,714.

At least 241 cases were active Wednesday, 26,021 residents have recovered, and 22 patients were hospitalized, one of them on a ventilator.

DSHS data showed one additional death, raising the county’s death toll to 468.

Local data showed 452 deaths.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed 96 active cases Thursday, 91 involving students, two involving staff members, one involving a faculty member and two involving contractors. Since Aug. 1, 2020, a total of 3,911 cases have been confirmed. In the past seven days, 36 tests have come back positive. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty, and staff. The university will not require students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated against the virus this fall, President Linda Livingstone said in an campus-wide email Thursday. But, she said, “our medical team strongly encourages everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible.” “The extent to which we can provide a full, normal fall experience is directly dependent on the continued vaccination of our campus community over the next few months,” she said.

The McLennan Community College dashboard Thursday showed five active cases and a cumulative total of 361 cases, 279 of them involving students.

The Waco ISD dashboard Thursday showed two active cases across two campuses and 283 total cases involving students, 300 involving staff and 18 involving those described as “other” since Sept. 8, 2020.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed two cases across two campuses.

The Lorena ISD dashboard showed one active case at Lorena Elementary Thursday.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard showed three active cases at Mart High School.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard showed two cases across two campuses Thursday.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 6,892 confirmed cases and 268 probable cases Thursday.

State data showed at least 6,968 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed 85 lives in the county, state data showed.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed 13 cases across five campuses.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Thursday.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported four cases involving employees Thursday at the Christina Melton Crain Unit; one case involving an employee at the Hilltop Unit; seven cases involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit; three cases involving inmates at the Mountain View Unit where two inmates were restricted and three were isolated; one case involving an employee at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit, and three cases involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,894 confirmed cases Thursday, an increase of 36, and 190 probable cases.

State data showed at least 2,032 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 32 residents, state data showed.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Thursday reported one case involving an inmate at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin where 60 inmates were restricted and one was isolated, and two cases involving employees at the Marlin Transfer Unit.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,117 confirmed and 619 probable cases Thursday.

At least 2,619 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the life of a 76th resident, state data showed.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,447 confirmed and 2,295 probable cases Thursday.

Of the total, at least 5,515 patients have recovered.

State data showed 139 deaths.

Local data showed 150 deaths.

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,351 confirmed and 305 probable cases of the virus Thursday. Of the total, 1,607 patients have recovered and 33 have died, according to state data.

Freestone County had 1,072 confirmed and 778 probable cases of the virus Thursday. At least 1,762 patients have recovered and 49 have died according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Thursday reported three cases involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague.

Hamilton County had 711 confirmed and 57 probable cases of the virus Thursday. At least 728 patients have recovered and 26 have died, according to state data.

Hill County Thursday had 3,762 confirmed cases and 688 probable cases. At least 4,303 patients have recovered and 106 have died, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard showed no active cases Thursday on the Hill County campus. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard Thursday showed no active cases.

Lampasas County had 1,823 confirmed and 331 probable cases Thursday. At least 2,088 patients have recovered, and 32 residents have died.

Leon County had 1,264 confirmed and 352 probable cases Thursday. At least 1,582 patients have recovered, and 42 residents have died, according to state data.

Milam County had 1,410 confirmed and 1,084 probable cases Thursday. At least 2,483 patients have recovered and 46 have died. State data showed 47 deaths.

Mills County had 592 confirmed and 62 probable cases of the virus Thursday. At least 629 patients have recovered and 21 have died, according to state data.

Robertson County had 1,676 confirmed cases Thursday and 415 probable cases. At least 2,023 patients have recovered and 40 have died, according to state data. The Robertson County Jail is again allowing visitation, but the number of visitors at any given time is limited to four, one per inmate, masks are required, and no one younger than 16 is permitted.

San Saba County had 527 confirmed cases Thursday and 256 probable cases. At least 770 patients have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Thursday reported two cases involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Unit.

