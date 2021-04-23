Advertisement

Two men die after crane falls on pickup truck on Texas interstate

Two men died after a crane at a construction site on a Texas interstate collapsed on their pickup truck. (DPS/file)(KGNS)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) - Authorities say two men died after part of a crane fell on their pickup truck as it traveled on Interstate 10 in Southeast Texas.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Stephanie Davis says the truck was westbound on I-10 just southwest of Beaumont when the crane experienced “some type of malfunction” and collapsed on the vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

The crane was part of equipment being used by crews working on a construction project on I-10.

Officials identified the two who died as Sarfaraz Karowadia, 37 who was the driver, and Altaf Kasowadia, 42.

Both were from the Houston suburb of Friendswood.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

