Two men die after crane falls on pickup truck on Texas interstate

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) - Authorities say two men died after part of a crane fell on their pickup truck as it traveled on Interstate 10 in Southeast Texas.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Stephanie Davis says the truck was westbound on I-10 just southwest of Beaumont when the crane experienced “some type of malfunction” and collapsed on the vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

The crane was part of equipment being used by crews working on a construction project on I-10.

Officials identified the two who died as Sarfaraz Karowadia, 37 who was the driver, and Altaf Kasowadia, 42.

Both were from the Houston suburb of Friendswood.

