Advertisement

Widely Scattered Storms, Some Strong, Expected Today

By Brady Taylor
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Central Texas until 8pm. The main threat from storm this afternoon will be large hail, but we could also see some gusty winds and an isolated tornado.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Central Texas until 8pm
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Central Texas until 8pm(KWTX)

Storms are starting to develop west of I-35 and will gradually pull eastward for the remainder of the day. The afternoon rain could potentially pull entirely east of I-35 by 5 PM but a few isolated storms may pop-up late this afternoon west of Highway 281 along the dryline. Regardless of whether or not storms form along the dry line, any showers and storms across the area should exit the area shortly after sunset. Rain chances today are between 80% and 90% and are highest during the afternoon. Although we’re confident in how storms will develop and evolve through the day today, there’s a chance that storms hold off on initially developing until after 1 PM. If storms first form after 1 PM, they’ll likely be stronger as they move through. As mentioned, all types of severe weather will be possible. The entire area has a risk of seeing large hail near half-dollar size but storms could potentially reach golf-ball size hail on an isolated basis. Gusty winds will be possible with the strongest storms but are most likely east of I-35. A stray tornado or two is also possible midday and this afternoon across the board, but the best tornado potentially is again east of I-35. We’ll have a dry and warm weekend before our next storm system arrives next Tuesday or Wednesday.

Widely scattered to numerous severe thunderstorms are expected to blossom midday and into the...
Widely scattered to numerous severe thunderstorms are expected to blossom midday and into the afternoon. Some storms will likely be strong with gusty winds, hail, and potentially a tornado or two.(KWTX, SPC)

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamira Wright-Sanders is now in custody on three charges of endangering a child causing...
Texas mother charged after boy she left in car is shot, killed outside Walmart
Additional officers were on campus Wednesday morning after a Central Texas teenager was shot to...
Three arrested after Central Texas teenager shot to death in parking lot of local high school
Maude Moore Wood Elementary School at 6410 Morganite Lane in Killeen was evacuated Thursday...
10-year-old set fire that led to evacuation of local elementary school
A Texas woman who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is hospitalized with possible...
Texas woman who received Johnson & Johnson vaccine hospitalized; may have blood clots
The fire left one person dead.
Early-morning Texas camper fire leaves one dead

Latest News

Wind partially topped the scoreboard at the high school stradium.
Strong storm downs trees, topples scoreboard, leaves hundreds without power
President Joe Biden speaks to the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, from the East Room of the...
Go forth and spend: Call for action closes US climate summit
Texans can purchase certain emergency supplies tax-free this weekend. (File)
Need to stock up on emergency supplies? Now’s the time to do it
FastCast
Keeping an Eye on Friday Storm Chances