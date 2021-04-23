Widely Scattered Storms, Some Strong, Expected Today

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Central Texas until 8pm. The main threat from storm this afternoon will be large hail, but we could also see some gusty winds and an isolated tornado.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Central Texas until 8pm (KWTX)

Storms are starting to develop west of I-35 and will gradually pull eastward for the remainder of the day. The afternoon rain could potentially pull entirely east of I-35 by 5 PM but a few isolated storms may pop-up late this afternoon west of Highway 281 along the dryline. Regardless of whether or not storms form along the dry line, any showers and storms across the area should exit the area shortly after sunset. Rain chances today are between 80% and 90% and are highest during the afternoon. Although we’re confident in how storms will develop and evolve through the day today, there’s a chance that storms hold off on initially developing until after 1 PM. If storms first form after 1 PM, they’ll likely be stronger as they move through. As mentioned, all types of severe weather will be possible. The entire area has a risk of seeing large hail near half-dollar size but storms could potentially reach golf-ball size hail on an isolated basis. Gusty winds will be possible with the strongest storms but are most likely east of I-35. A stray tornado or two is also possible midday and this afternoon across the board, but the best tornado potentially is again east of I-35. We’ll have a dry and warm weekend before our next storm system arrives next Tuesday or Wednesday.

Widely scattered to numerous severe thunderstorms are expected to blossom midday and into the afternoon. Some storms will likely be strong with gusty winds, hail, and potentially a tornado or two. (KWTX, SPC)

