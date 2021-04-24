City leads beautification projects across Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Volunteers from various organization participated in various beautification projects across Temple Saturday. Keep Temple Beautiful, City of Temple and Citizens For Progress kicked off a weeklong community restoration project. The projects are part of Earth Day celebration and part of The Great American Cleanup.

The projects started with Transform Temple and Housing and Community Development power washing and removing brush from two homes on 1410 W. Central Avenue and 2 N. 25th Street. Then multiple Temple PD Officers Tim Simeroth, Jeff Clark, Jacob Cehand, Mcneil Fairey and Keith Mueller spent their day off on Thursday demolishing the porch at the W. Central Ave house to prepare it for renovation.

Saturday morning a group of volunteers from Keep Temple Beautiful and Niagara Bottling began they renovation process. They replaced crumbling windows and installed a new porch among many other things.

The home restoration projects were completed using a grant from BBVA and Keep Texas Beautiful and donated paint from Lowe’s,” said Tanya Gray, the Executive Director for Keep Temple Beautiful.

The homes being restored belong to two Temple families in need. Gray said the goal is to “bring these two houses back to life bringing joy to the families that live in them.”

On the other side of town Temple firefighters, the Un-Included Club and Girl Scout Troop 8226 helped Keep Temple Beautiful in creating a garden, planting 10 trees and mark stormwater drains at the Lee Crossley Veterans Community.

While the home restoration projects weren’t completed Saturday, Gray said volunteers will continue to work through the coming weeks to complete the projects.

