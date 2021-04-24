COVID-19 vaccine: 1.7 million doses due next week statewide, just more than 11,000 in Central Texas

(KWTX) - Another 1.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped to providers next week across the state, just more than 11,000 of them to hub sites, pharmacies, hospitals, and clinics in Central Texas.

The Department of State Health Services is allocating 708,460 first doses to 928 providers in 129 counties and is ordering 570,520 second doses.

Another 470,000 first and second doses should be available to pharmacies, health centers and dialysis centers.

“Many of the large vaccine providers have reduced their vaccine requests as shots become more widely available at smaller, more convenient locations around the state like pharmacies and doctors’ offices,” the agency said in a press release Friday.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration followed the recommendation of an advisory committee Friday and lifted the 11-day pause in use of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was suspended after the vaccine was linked to 15 cases of a rare, but severe blood clot, most involving women 18 to 48, and three of them fatal.

Panel members said it’s critical younger women be told about that risk so they can decide if they’d rather choose another vaccine

Doses of the vaccine could be available to Texas as early as the weekend, DSHS said.

Fewer than 3,000 doses are headed to Central Texas hub vaccination sites next week, according to a DSHS distribution list released before the decision on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Ascension Providence Health Center in Waco is due to receive 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine next week; Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville, is due to receive 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine; the Waco-McLennan County Health District is due to receive 1,500 doses of Moderna.

No shipments are scheduled to the Falls Community Hospital and Clinic, the Bell County Public Health District, or the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District.

Another 7,510 doses will be distributed to clinics and pharmacies in Central Texas, and 600 doses have been allocated to five state prison units in the region.

All residents 16 and older are eligible for vaccination.

Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler where residents may sign up for COVID-19 shots through a list of public health departments and select preferred times of day for vaccinations. Those without internet access may call 1-833-832-7067 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

A temporary COVID-19 vaccination site will operate from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Leo Buckley Stadium at 3409 Atkinson Ave. in Killeen. Advance registration is encouraged, but drive-ups are welcome. The site will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. next Tuesday through Thursday.

A free COVID-19 vaccine clinic will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Teague High School. Residents may pre-register or may register at the site.

The total number of Central Texas residents who’ve received one dose of vaccine rose by 14,000 in the past week to 239,662, which is about 32% of the residents 16 and older in the 16 area counties KWTX is tracking.

More than 13,660 Central Texas residents 16 and older received a second dose in the past week, raising the regional total to 169,692, or about 22.7% of eligible residents.

In Bell County, another 7,070 residents 16 and older received a first dose, raising the county’s total to 75,825, or about 27.6% of eligible residents.

Another 3,800 eligible Bell County residents were fully vaccinated in the past week, raising the county’s total to 49,396 or about 18% residents 16 and older.

In McLennan County, another 3,750 first doses were administered to residents 16 and older, increasing the county’s total to 77,489, or about 38.6 of eligible residents.

Nearly 5,300 eligible McLennan County residents were fully vaccinated over the past week, raising the county’s total to 55,529, or about 27.7% of eligible residents.

Another 535,000 residents 16 and older statewide received a first dose over the past week, increasing the state’s total to almost 10.4 million, or about 46% of eligible residents.

More than 585,000 Texans 16 and older were fully vaccinated over the past week, increasing the statewide total to more than 6.8 million, or about 30% of eligible residents.

Data Friday from the state vaccination dashboard showed 39.8% of residents 16 and older in Bosque County have received a first dose and 30% are fully vaccinated; in Coryell County, 22% have received one dose and 15.2% are fully vaccinated; in Falls County 32.2% have received one dose and 21.4% are fully vaccinated; in Freestone County, 26.3% have received one dose and 19% are fully vaccinated; in Hamilton County, 43.8% have received one dose and 35.9% are fully vaccinated; in Hill County, 34.3% have received one dose and 27.2% are fully vaccinated; in Lampasas County, 33.3% have received one dose and 23.3% are fully vaccinated; in Leon County, 33.9% have received one dose and 26.5% are fully vaccinated; in Limestone County, 29.6% have received one dose and 21.5% are fully vaccinated; in Milam County, 35.3% have received one dose and 27.4% are fully vaccinated; in Mills County, 37.8% have received one dose and 30.2% are fully vaccinated; in Navarro County, 39.4% have received one dose and 30.1% are fully vaccinated; in Robertson County, 36.2% have received one dose and 28% are fully vaccinated, and in San Saba County, 26.2% have received one dose and 17.5% are fully vaccinated.

NEW CASES AND ADDITIONAL DEATHS

DSHS reported two additional deaths from the virus Friday in Central Texas as the statewide death toll increased by 69 to 48,897.

As many as 1,656 Central Texas residents diagnosed with the virus have died, but according to state data Friday, the regional death toll was 1,630 including 409 Bell County residents, 15 fewer than the local count of 424; 33 Bosque County residents; 85 Coryell County residents; 32 Falls County residents; 49 Freestone County residents; 26 Hamilton County residents; 107 Hill County residents; 32 Lampasas County residents; 42 Leon County residents; 76 Limestone County residents; 469 McLennan County residents, 15 more than the local count of 454; 467 Milam County residents, one more than the local count of 46; 21 Mills County residents; 139 Navarro County residents, 11 fewer than the local count of 150; 40 Robertson County residents, and 23 San Saba County residents.

Another 113 confirmed cases of the virus were reported Friday in Central Texas, raising the regional total to 77,489.

DSHS reported another 2,673 confirmed cases statewide Friday, 2,547 of them new, increasing the Texas total to 2,543,803.

At least 64,810 cases were active Friday, 2,718,820 residents have recovered, and 2,862 were hospitalized, down from 2,935 on Thursday.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties, at least 38 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized Friday, accounting for about 4% all hospitalizations and filling about 3% of available beds.

At least 19 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 4% of all hospitalizations and filling about 3% of available beds.

The statewide Lab Test Date positivity rate rose to 5.93% Friday, up from 5.6% Thursday.

A positivity rate of 5% or less generally indicates the virus is contained, experts say.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Health District doesn’t update its dashboard on Fridays, but state data, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed 22,169 total confirmed cases, an increase of 35.

At least 21,323 residents have recovered.

According to local data, the virus has claimed 424 lives in the county.

State data showed 409 deaths Friday.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Friday showed seven active cases and a total of 364 since Aug. 1, 2020.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Friday showed one active case and a total of 42 since March 2020, 30 of them involving students.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed 12 cases involving students and six cases involving staff members in the past seven days and 1,737 confirmed cases since March 16, 2020, 868 involving students and 869 involving staff.

The Killeen ISD continues to offer free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard showed two cases across two campuses Friday.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed four cases across two campuses.

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported two additional deaths Friday, raising the county’s total to 454, according to local data.

State data showed 469 deaths, an increase of one.

The health district reported 47 additional cases of the virus Friday, 23 of them new, raising the county’s total to 26,761.

At least 223 cases were active Friday, 26,084 residents have recovered, and 18 were hospitalized, one on a ventilator.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed 97 active cases Friday, 94 involving students, one involving a staff member and two involving contractors. Since Aug. 1, 2020, a total of 3,932 cases have been confirmed. In the past seven days, 46 tests have come back positive. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty, and staff. The university will not require students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated against the virus this fall, President Linda Livingstone said in an campus-wide email Thursday. But, she said, “our medical team strongly encourages everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible.” “The extent to which we can provide a full, normal fall experience is directly dependent on the continued vaccination of our campus community over the next few months,” she said.

The McLennan Community College dashboard Friday showed six active cases, five involving students, and a cumulative total of 361 cases, 279 of them involving students.

The Waco ISD dashboard Friday showed two active cases across two campuses and 283 total cases involving students, 300 involving staff and 18 involving those described as “other” since Sept. 8, 2020.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed two cases across two campuses.

The Lorena ISD dashboard showed no active cases Friday.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard showed three active cases Friday at Mart High School.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard showed two cases across two campuses Friday.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 6,895 confirmed and 270 probable cases of the virus Friday.

State data showed at least 6,969 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed 85 lives in the county, state data showed.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed 12 cases across five campuses.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Friday.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported four cases involving employees Friday at the Christina Melton Crain Unit; one case involving an employee at the Hilltop Unit; seven cases involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit; three cases involving inmates at the Mountain View Unit where two inmates were restricted and three were isolated; one case involving an employee at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit, and three cases involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,895 confirmed and 190 probable cases Friday.

State data showed at least 2,033 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 32 residents, state data showed.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported one case involving an inmate at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin where 60 inmates were restricted and one was isolated, and two cases involving employees at the Marlin Transfer Unit.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,122 confirmed and 620 probable cases Friday.

At least 2,621 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 76 residents, state data showed.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,449 confirmed and 2,299 probable cases Friday.

Of the total, at least 5,515 patients have recovered.

State data showed 139 deaths.

Local data showed 150 deaths.

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,352 confirmed and 306 probable cases of the virus Friday. Of the total, 1,608 patients have recovered and 33 have died, according to state data.

Freestone County had 1,072 confirmed and 779 probable cases of the virus Friday. At least 1,766 patients have recovered and 49 have died according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported three cases involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague.

Hamilton County had 712 confirmed and 57 probable cases of the virus Friday. At least 728 patients have recovered and 26 have died, according to state data.

Hill County Friday had 3,764 confirmed cases and 692 probable cases. At least 4,303 patients have recovered and a 107th resident has died, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard showed no active cases Friday on the Hill County campus. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard Friday showed no active cases.

Lampasas County had 1,824 confirmed and 331 probable cases Friday. At least 2,092 patients have recovered, and 32 residents have died.

Leon County had 1,264 confirmed and 353 probable cases Friday. At least 1,554 patients have recovered, and 42 residents have died, according to state data.

Milam County had 1,412 confirmed and 1,084 probable cases Friday. At least 2,483 patients have recovered and 47 have died. Nine cases were active Friday. Five residents were hospitalized.

Mills County had 591 confirmed and 62 probable cases of the virus Friday. At least 629 patients have recovered and 21 have died, according to state data.

Robertson County had 1,679 confirmed cases Friday and 417 probable cases. At least 2,024 patients have recovered and 40 have died, according to state data. The Robertson County Jail is again allowing visitation, but the number of visitors at any given time is limited to four, one per inmate, masks are required, and no one younger than 16 is permitted.

San Saba County had 528 confirmed cases Friday and 256 probable cases. At least 769 patients have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported two cases involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Unit.

