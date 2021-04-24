Advertisement

Killeen: Sustainability conference shares ideas on President Biden’s infrastructure plan

Texas A&M Central Texas held a sustainability conference where they discussed how communities...
Texas A&M Central Texas held a sustainability conference where they discussed how communities and companies can save money and their economy by fixing buildings and bridges, addressing climate change and racial inequities in the workplace.
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas A&M Central Texas held a sustainability conference where they discussed how communities and companies can save money and their economy by fixing buildings and bridges, addressing climate change and racial inequities in the workplace. 

All of which are addressed in President Biden’s new $2 trillion dollar plan to reshape the economy.

“In a way, it’s sort of a nice icing on the cake to really emphasize that yes, we have this broad spectrum, there is a bill in congress,” said Marketing & Management Professor Jody Fry.

“Of course, it’ll be chewed on and who knows what it’ll look like when it’s finished. However, the neat thing about it is its brought sustainability to the forefront as it has been globally.”

The plan includes fixing 20,000 miles of roads and 10,000 bridges, eliminating lead pipes from the nation’s water supplies and shifting to new, cleaner energy sources. It’s already received some push back from republican lawmakers who are working on a counter-plan with a third of Biden’s original budget.

As for the future of the plan, Business Administration Dean Faiza Khoja says it’s a great real-world example of how both republicans and democrats must work together on these types of problems.

“What’re the inter-dependencies across the board? We may play a role in a certain aspect, and the implications are three-fold and possibly more than that.”

“We have the same values. I believe that democrats and republicans are gonna negotiate like they do, but they’ll come with a plan to move our nation forward and that’s the most important thing.”

Officials say that if the plan is approved, the costs would be offset by increased corporate tax revenues raised over 15 years.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bart Reagor was indicted Thursday. (KCBD NewsChannel 11/file)
Owner of major Texas auto group named in 3-count federal bank fraud indictment
Wind partially topped the scoreboard at the high school stradium.
Strong storm downs trees, topples scoreboard, leaves hundreds without power
Two men died after a crane at a construction site on a Texas interstate collapsed on their...
Two men die after crane falls on pickup truck on Texas interstate
If anyone has information about Kristen Galvan, you are urged to contact the Montgomery County...
Authorities searching for Texas teen, believe she is being trafficked
Shamira Wright-Sanders is now in custody on three charges of endangering a child causing...
Texas mother charged after boy she left in car is shot, killed outside Walmart

Latest News

Keep Temple Beautiful home restoration project.
City leads beautification projects across Temple
The family of fallen DPS Trooper Chad Walker is getting some help after the non-profit “Steaks...
Mexia: Non-profit cooks 500 steaks in fundraiser for fallen DPS Trooper Chad Walker
After more than 10 days in in-school suspension over his hair a Troy I-S-D middle schooler is...
Local student returns back to class after hairstyle controversy
TopGolf Waco Officially Opens
TopGolf Waco draws big crowd on opening day despite heavy rain
TopGolf Waco Officially Opens
TopGolf Waco Opens