Mexia: Non-profit cooks 500 steaks in fundraiser for fallen DPS Trooper Chad Walker

MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - The family of fallen DPS Trooper Chad Walker is getting some help after the non-profit “Steaks for Sheepdogs” held a fundraiser Saturday, making 500 rib-eye steak lunches for first res ponders in Freestone and Limestone County.

Fireman Ben Blanton from Red Oak manned the grill, an says while it’s not an easy task, he says it’s a welcome one.

“Trying to find the suppliers and the donations is challenging. This actually came together in week,” he said.

“We wanted to help the community out so they can break bread with these officers and firefighters and realize that they’re human beings just like anyone else out there.”

Blanton says when he the organization heard of Trooper Chad Walker’s death in the line of duty, they knew they wanted to do something special for the family.

“We provide it for the families because it’s a way to give back and help start that healing process,” he said.

“We know this family is going through extremely tough times losing a loved one.”

From steak, mashed potatoes, green beans and even some sweet cake, the event was a huge success, bringing in around $5,000.

Overall, Blanton says he’s proud to honor walker and his family, any way they can.

“I feel guilty whenever I walk away just because of the great feeling I have inside when I get to meet this family and see exactly how strong they are and be able to serve them for a day.”

Anyone who’d like to donate to the Walker family or the organization can visit their website.

