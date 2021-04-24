Advertisement

More Sunshine and Warmth Sunday with Strong Storms Possible Mid-Week

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’ll be a nice evening with clear skies and a good-looking sunset. Afterwards we dip to the low 60′s, with morning lows in the low to mid 50′s. Patchy fog will be seen in a few spots Sunday morning, but that clears up by 10am. After that, sunshine dominates throughout the day with highs in the low to mid 80′s during the afternoon. Sunshine and the 80′s stay with us to start the week, but storm chances kick in starting on Tuesday. We’ll have a mid-level Low move near the Lone Star State Tuesday Afternoon and stay with us through Wednesday.

Tuesday’s storms will be isolated and could be on the strong side during late afternoon and evening, but the best chances for strong storms arrives on Wednesday when that Low is right over our area. After the system moves out we’ll see highs dip back into the low 70′s with a few showers lingering early Thursday morning. Overall things are looking dry for next weekend with only a couple of spotty showers possible next Saturday.

