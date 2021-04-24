Advertisement

Nice Weekend Weather!!

By Brady Taylor
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 1:00 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We will see mostly sunny skies and nice weather as we go throughout the weekend. Saturday will be a little breezy, with highs making it into the mid-to-upper 70s. We will warm up a little better on Sunday, with highs in the mid-80s. Our next chances for showers and storms arrive during the middle of next week. There are still some big question marks on when that system will move through our area, but we will likely have to keep a close eye on the potential for strong to severe storm with that system.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bart Reagor was indicted Thursday. (KCBD NewsChannel 11/file)
Owner of major Texas auto group named in 3-count federal bank fraud indictment
Wind partially topped the scoreboard at the high school stradium.
Strong storm downs trees, topples scoreboard, leaves hundreds without power
Two men died after a crane at a construction site on a Texas interstate collapsed on their...
Two men die after crane falls on pickup truck on Texas interstate
If anyone has information about Kristen Galvan, you are urged to contact the Montgomery County...
Authorities searching for Texas teen, believe she is being trafficked
Shamira Wright-Sanders is now in custody on three charges of endangering a child causing...
Texas mother charged after boy she left in car is shot, killed outside Walmart

Latest News

FastCast
More Sunshine and Warmth Sunday with Strong Storms Possible Mid-Week
More Sunshine and Warmth on Sunday with Strong Storms Possible Again Mid-Week
FastCast
Storm Threat Going Down!
FastCast
Brady's Weekend FastCast