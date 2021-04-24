Nice Weekend Weather!!

We will see mostly sunny skies and nice weather as we go throughout the weekend. Saturday will be a little breezy, with highs making it into the mid-to-upper 70s. We will warm up a little better on Sunday, with highs in the mid-80s. Our next chances for showers and storms arrive during the middle of next week. There are still some big question marks on when that system will move through our area, but we will likely have to keep a close eye on the potential for strong to severe storm with that system.

