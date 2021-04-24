Advertisement

No. 2 A&T Secures Sixth-Straight National Title

By Darby Brown
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor acrobatics and tumbling team won its sixth-straight national championship on Friday night at the Ferrell Center after defeating No. 1 Azusa Pacific 279.790-276.465 in the 2021 NCATA National Championship Final.

The Bears (6-1) have won every championship since head coach Felecia Mulkey joined the program, as she has now won her 10th career title as a head coach.

To begin the night, Baylor scraped by in the compulsory event, outscoring Azusa 38.825-38.400. BU took the acro event 29.750-29.075 after earning scores of 9.975, 9.850, and 9.925.

In the pyramid event, the Bears outscored the Cougars 29.500-29.450 as this was the closest margin of victory of the meet. Going into halftime, Baylor was ahead 98.075-96.925.

After the break, Baylor took the toss event 28.975-28.675 and then in tumbling, BU outscored Azusa Pacific 57.950-57.575. Junior Mercy Seay earned a 9.950 in her six-element pass and sophomore Tori Harris earned a 9.800 in her open pass.

Baylor prevailed in the team event, scoring a 94.790, while Azusa Pacific scored a 93.290, as the Bears secured the national championship.

