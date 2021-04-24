TopGolf Waco draws big crowd on opening day despite heavy rain

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Despite a torrential downpour for most of the afternoon, the golf bays at the new Top Golf facility in Waco were packed.

Locals who enjoyed the new attraction raved about everything from the food, to the full-service bar, to the spatial golf bays.

Mostly, they were just glad to have another excuse to leave the house.

One local told me, “It is a great activity that allows families and friends to be able to come together and have fun.”

With the way TopGolf is structured, people of all ages can have fun, from toddlers up to adults, and experts to those who have never hit a ball in their lives.

The GM of TopGolf Waco, Marisa Gilliam, says, “It is sort of like bowling. You can be terrible at bowling and still have a great time with your friends eating and drinking. We don’t ever want anybody to be too intimidated to come out and give it a try.”

A player adds, “I started playing golf maybe a year ago. I have played only a handful of times, and this is just fun.”

For years, Central Texans have driven to DFW or Austin for this type of activity. Now, they have a facility with 30 golf bays right here in Waco, and this facility is only the third one in the world of this specific scoring concept.

Gilliam explains, “Our scoring here is all shot tracer. We have cameras that track your bowl and will show you the distance and trajectory. Different games score differently.”

Of course, COVID is still a concern, and TopGolf says it has outlined an all-new sanitation protocol to keep things as safe as possible.

“Each Bay is fully sanitized including every single club. Every Ball. Everything is sanitized between each guest.”

You can learn more about hours and rates on the TopGolf Waco Website.

