Advertisement

Woman charged with felony for not returning VHS tape more than 20 years ago

By KOKH Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) - A former Oklahoma resident recently learned she spent years as a wanted felon after she was charged for not returning a VHS tape rented more than two decades ago.

Caron McBride learned she was a wanted felon for not returning a VHS tape of “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” to a Norman, Oklahoma, store 21 years ago, as she was talking to the Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office.

Online documents show McBride was charged with felony embezzlement of rented property in March 2000, but she didn’t know about the charges until recently when she tried to change her name on her license after getting married in Texas.

“The first thing she told me was ‘felony embezzlement,’ so I thought I was gonna have a heart attack,” McBride said.

Documents show the tape was from Movie Place in Norman, which closed in 2008. McBride says she doesn’t remember renting the movie.

“I had lived with a young man. This was over 20 years ago. He had two kids, daughters that were 8, 10 or 11 years old. I’m thinking he went and got it and didn’t take it back or something. I don’t know. I have never watched that show in my entire life, just not my cup of tea,” she said.

McBride says over the last 20 years, she’s been let go from several jobs without being given a reason why, and now, it all makes sense.

“This is why. It’s because when they ran my criminal background check, all they’re seeing is those two words: felony embezzlement,” she said.

The district attorney’s office said Wednesday it decided to dismiss the case against McBride.

Attorney Ed Blau with Blau Law Firm says McBride will need to have the case expunged in order to clear her record.

Copyright 2021 KOKH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bart Reagor was indicted Thursday. (KCBD NewsChannel 11/file)
Owner of major Texas auto group named in 3-count federal bank fraud indictment
Wind partially topped the scoreboard at the high school stradium.
Strong storm downs trees, topples scoreboard, leaves hundreds without power
Two men died after a crane at a construction site on a Texas interstate collapsed on their...
Two men die after crane falls on pickup truck on Texas interstate
If anyone has information about Kristen Galvan, you are urged to contact the Montgomery County...
Authorities searching for Texas teen, believe she is being trafficked
Shamira Wright-Sanders is now in custody on three charges of endangering a child causing...
Texas mother charged after boy she left in car is shot, killed outside Walmart

Latest News

Keep Temple Beautiful home restoration project.
City leads beautification projects across Temple
The family of fallen DPS Trooper Chad Walker is getting some help after the non-profit “Steaks...
Mexia: Non-profit cooks 500 steaks in fundraiser for fallen DPS Trooper Chad Walker
The front of the Old Ingledew Whiskey bottle says it's from Evans & Ragland in La Grange,...
Oldest known bottle of whiskey to be auctioned
A bystander, 32-year-old Humberto Guzman, stepped in to help them. (Source: WLS/family photos...
Good Samaritan fatally stabbed while protecting teen, mother
A bystander, 32-year-old Humberto Guzman, stepped in to help them. (Source: WLS/family photos...
Good Samaritan fatally stabbed while protecting teen, mother