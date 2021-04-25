Advertisement

A Warm Start To The Week with Multiple Rain/Storm Chances Later

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’ll be another nice evening with warmer temperatures thanks to south winds and abundant sunshine. We’ll only cool to the mid 70′s after sunset, with the south winds and clear skies bringing about a muggy start Monday morning. We’ll start around 60° with some patchy fog, which clears up around 10am. After that we’ll have partly cloudy skies midday with more sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will make it into the mid 80′s during the afternoon.

Our next weather maker starts moving towards us on Tuesday, and this will bring a few scattered storms during the afternoon. A few of those storms could be on the strong side, mainly west of I-35. A round of rain moves in Wednesday morning before our cold front arrives Wednesday night. This will be our best chance for seeing strong storms in the area, and unfortunately this will be an overnight event with the storms lasting through Thursday morning, possibly even into midday. Our storm system starts to move away Friday with only a few showers lingering in the area, and a couple of spotty showers possible on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo by Austin McAfee/file)
Kim Mulkey leaves Baylor, heads to LSU
One dead in motorcycle crash Saturday night
After more than 10 days in in-school suspension over his hair a Troy I-S-D middle schooler is...
Local student returns back to class after hairstyle controversy
If anyone has information about Kristen Galvan, you are urged to contact the Montgomery County...
Authorities searching for Texas teen, believe she is being trafficked
A frozen bush of flowers during winter storm Uri in Holland, Texas.
Is there hope for your plants damaged in the winter storm?

Latest News

fastcast overcast warm muggy cloudy gateville
Multiple opportunities for rain thanks to a slow moving storm system
We Stay Warm To Start The Week with Multiple Rain/Storm Chances Later
FastCast
The 80′s Return Today with Strong Storms Possible Mid-Week
The 80's Return Today with Strong Storms Possible Mid-Week