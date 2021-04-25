A Warm Start To The Week with Multiple Rain/Storm Chances Later

It’ll be another nice evening with warmer temperatures thanks to south winds and abundant sunshine. We’ll only cool to the mid 70′s after sunset, with the south winds and clear skies bringing about a muggy start Monday morning. We’ll start around 60° with some patchy fog, which clears up around 10am. After that we’ll have partly cloudy skies midday with more sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will make it into the mid 80′s during the afternoon.

Our next weather maker starts moving towards us on Tuesday, and this will bring a few scattered storms during the afternoon. A few of those storms could be on the strong side, mainly west of I-35. A round of rain moves in Wednesday morning before our cold front arrives Wednesday night. This will be our best chance for seeing strong storms in the area, and unfortunately this will be an overnight event with the storms lasting through Thursday morning, possibly even into midday. Our storm system starts to move away Friday with only a few showers lingering in the area, and a couple of spotty showers possible on Saturday.

