Belton: Local school district offering swim lessons

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - For the first time in more than a year, many Central Texans will be able to go swimming this summer in public pools and local lakes. However, for some, the water isn’t just fun and games.

“Living in a water heavy community like the Belton, Temple area, I think that having that life skill of being able to swim is very important.”

After a year on staying indoors, many are heading back to local pools and lakes to go swimming. However, in Bell County, six people tragically lost their lives last year by drowning. That’s why Kimberly Davies and Belton ISD are holding swim lessons for the public this summer, and registration is now open.

“It’s heavy on my heart because I have kids of my own that live in this community. I hate hearing those stories because most of the time, they’re preventable if there’s some water safety involved or the families have access to swim lessons. We’re definitely excited to offer these lessons to the community because they’re of high value.

The two week course is taught by certified lifeguards and covers floating, wearing life jackets in deeper waters, and how to be safe in water environments like lakes or creeks.

Davies adds that they’re even working on setting up adult lessons because teaching safe swimming could make a life-saving difference.

“I think not only is it great that parents who want their kids to swim, but it’s a huge safety and life skill to have.”

Anyone interested in more information about swim lessons can visit Belton ISD’s website.

