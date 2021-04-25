Advertisement

Green and Gold game puts Baylor QBs at the forefront

By Christopher Williams
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - “Are you prepared to name a starter?”

“No, not yet,” responds Coach Aranda.

The answer has remained the same during Spring camp, as Quarterbacks Jacob Zeno, Gerry Bohanon, Blake Shapen, Kyron Drones, and Brandon Bass all compete for the job.

The Green and Gold game gave fans a good look at Zeno, Bohanon, and Shapen.

For Zeno, the performance was a little underwhelming. The sophomore threw interceptions on each of his first two drives.

Zeno did connect with R.J. Snead on the last play of the game for a touchdown, but did not have a ton of success moving the ball throughout the day.

Bohanon showed the most consistency, leading a scoring drive that was capped off by a short run from Trestan Ebner on 4th down.

Bohanon completed a few nice passes, while also making plays with his legs on the drive.

Despite three total interceptions from the Baylor QBs (Zeno 2, Shapen 1), Coach Aranda says he is still confident in the group he has.

Expect the QB competition to really heat up in Summer camp, with Zeno likely coming in as a slight front runner.

