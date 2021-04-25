Advertisement

Is there hope for your plants damaged in the winter storm?

A frozen bush of flowers during winter storm Uri in Holland, Texas.
A frozen bush of flowers during winter storm Uri in Holland, Texas.(Rosemond Crown)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
NOLANVILE, Texas (KWTX) - The effects of winter storm Uri in February are still being felt by people all across Central Texas including on plants.

Garden centers like Grizzly’s Hidden Falls Nursery and Landscaping in Nolanville say they are seeing a shortage of some popular plants like the agave plant that turned into mush for many people. They also report a shortage of Texas Sage, Indian Hawthorne and many vines.

The owner of Grizzly’s Hidden Falls, Ben Gillilan, recommends double checking your plant or tree before tossing it out.

“You can snap a twig and if it just snaps easily with no flexibility then it’s probably done,” Gillilan said. “If you don’t see any life coming back from the root system its probably done,” he said.

He also suggests scratching the bark of your plant or tree with a knife or your finger nails. If you see a green color underneath then your plant will likely survive with some patience.

“The native plants are almost guaranteed to come back, “ Gillilan said. “Some of the lantanas may have gotten hit so hard but if you look and move the mulch away in your garden you may see some green popping up from the bottoms and that’s the hope. "

Gillilan says one common shrub in our area, the Indian Hawthorne, may not have a chance.

“Everyone I’ve looked at for folks they’re done. They’re not going to make a comeback so lets look at doing something else in your yard,” Gillilan said.

