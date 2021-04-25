Advertisement

Kim Mulkey leaves Baylor, heads to LSU

The Hall of Fame Coach leaves the Lady Bears after 21 seasons at the helm.
(Photo by Austin McAfee/file)
(Photo by Austin McAfee/file)(KWTX)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three-time National Champion and Hall of Fame Head Women’s Basketball coach Kim Mulkey is leaving Baylor to become the next head coach at LSU.

Mulkey held a meeting with her team Sunday afternoon to inform them of her departure.

LSU Women’s Basketball later tweeted out confirmation of her hire.

Mulkey, a Louisiana native, was a two-time national champion as a player at Louisiana Tech and gold medal Olympian in 1984 before becoming an assistant coach and then associate Head coach at her alma mater.

In 2000 she was named the head coach of the Baylor Lady Bears. In her first season with the Lady Bears, she led the team to the NCAA Tournament.

During the 2004-05 season, Mulkey took the Lady Bears to new heights, winning Baylor’s first Big 12 title and first National Championship.

Under Mulkey, the Lady Bears would go on to win 12 Big 12 titles including 11 straight from 2010 to 2021.

In 2012, Mulkey made NCAA history by leading the Lady Bears to a perfect 40–0 season, the most wins in a season in college basketball history, men or women.

In a joint statement released by Athletic Director Mack Rhoades and Baylor University President Dr. Linda Livingstone, Rhoades stated the University was grateful for Mulkey’s dedication and accomplishments.

“We are grateful for the more than two decades Kim Mulkey poured into building Baylor women’s basketball to one of the nation’s premier programs. Coach Mulkey’s sustained success is one of the most remarkable runs in college basketball history, and her accomplishments are worthy of the Naismith Hall of Fame induction she’ll experience later this year.....We have launched a national search for our next head coach, and we will not make any comments on prospective candidates or where we are in the process until we are ready to introduce the next Baylor Women’s Basketball head coach.”

With her third championship win, Mulkey joined Geno Auriemma and Pat Summit as the only women’s basketball coaches to win three or more NCAA Division 1 National Championships.

She will leave Baylor as the all-time winningest coach in school history.

Mulkey was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020 and is scheduled to be introduced by Michael Jordan at the upcoming ceremony.

In 2000 Mulkey was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame for her accomplishments as a player.

