Local WWII Veteran honored at museum golf tournament

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - 99-year-old World War II Veteran Ralph Graham and his family were welcomed to Chowchilla, California to participate in the Castle Air Museum golf tournament.

Graham served as a radio operator in the battle of the bulge and shares his experience in his book, “12 minutes.” He was honored in a special ceremony and even got to see a model b-17 plane, the same model he flew on back in 1944.

Overall, he says the experience was a true joy, knowing that this was the closest he could get to reuniting with his fellow comrades again.

“The B-17 that they have now is kind of like getting into a 95 year old car,” he said.

“The difference is, the B-17′s we used were like brand new Cadillac’s compared to the other ones here. However, it was interesting to come and see those planes that we used in the battle.”

Graham says his favorite part was being able to spend the entire time with his family.

