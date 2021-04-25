Advertisement

One dead in motorcycle crash Saturday night

(WKYT)
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A 29-year-old man is dead from a motorcycle crash Saturday night.

On Saturday, April 24 around 7:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Cody Poe Road and Armadillo Street in reference to a crash involving a motorcycle.

The beginning investigation revealed that a black Suzuki motorcycle was traveling southbound in the 2600 block of Cody Poe Road as a gray Toyota Camry entered the roadway from a residence, the motorcycle collided with the Toyota. 

The driver of the Toyota was transported to Baylor Scott and White in serious condition.

The driver of the motorcycle, Landis Watson, died from his and was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at 8:14 p.m. on scene.

The Killeen Police Department Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate this fatality and at this time no other information will be released.

