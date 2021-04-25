Advertisement

The 80′s Return Today with Strong Storms Possible Mid-Week

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Patchy fog will be seen in a few spots Sunday morning, but that clears up by 10am. After that, sunshine dominates throughout the day with highs in the low to mid 80′s during the afternoon. Sunshine and the 80′s stay with us to start the week, but storm chances kick in starting on Tuesday. We’ll have a mid-level Low move near the Lone Star State Tuesday Afternoon and stay with us through Wednesday.

Tuesday’s storms will be isolated and could be on the strong side during late afternoon and evening, but the best chances for strong storms arrives on Wednesday when that Low is right over our area. After the system moves out we’ll see highs dip back into the low 70′s with a few showers lingering early Thursday morning. Overall things are looking dry for next weekend with only a couple of spotty showers possible next Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If anyone has information about Kristen Galvan, you are urged to contact the Montgomery County...
Authorities searching for Texas teen, believe she is being trafficked
After more than 10 days in in-school suspension over his hair a Troy I-S-D middle schooler is...
Local student returns back to class after hairstyle controversy
Matthew Barnhill earned a College Football playoff ring, an SEC Championship ring, and the...
Local high school grad walks on at Alabama, will graduate with 3 championship rings
Bart Reagor was indicted Thursday. (KCBD NewsChannel 11/file)
Owner of major Texas auto group named in 3-count federal bank fraud indictment
Wind partially topped the scoreboard at the high school stradium.
Strong storm downs trees, topples scoreboard, leaves hundreds without power

Latest News

The 80's Return Today with Strong Storms Possible Mid-Week
FastCast
More Sunshine and Warmth Sunday with Strong Storms Possible Mid-Week
More Sunshine and Warmth on Sunday with Strong Storms Possible Again Mid-Week
FastCast
Nice Weekend Weather!!