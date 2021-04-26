Bond set at $2 million for Texas man accused of killing mother, teenage sister

ALLEN, Texas (AP) - A Dallas-area man who was arrested while awaiting an airline flight out of state is charged with capital murder in the deaths of his mother and sister.

Police found the bodies of Isil Borat, 51, and her daughter Burcu Hezar, 17, in their Allen home on Saturday after answering a report of a “disturbance with weapons.”

Allen police Sgt. Jon Felty says the pair were evidently stabbed to death.

Borat’s husband identified stepson Burak Hezar, 20, as the suspect.

Police were able to trace and arrest Hezar at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, where he awaited a flight to San Francisco.

He was held Monday in the Collin County Jail in lieu of $2 million bond.

