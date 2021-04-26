Advertisement

Car chase ends in collision with Burleson County Sheriff’s Office unmarked vehicle

The deputy was not injured in the crash
(Ed Rhodes)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday on FM 50 near Snook.

Around 10:40 a.m., a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier was fleeing from Texas Game Wardens while northbound, according to DPS. A 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV, a Burleson County Sheriff’s Office unmarked vehicle, was traveling southbound, assisting the Game Wardens.

The Cavalier was weaving into the oncoming lane several times before striking the Tahoe head-on. The Tahoe came to a stop before the collision, according to DPS.

Nicholas Stegemoller, 28, of Washington was driving the Cavalier. He and a passenger were taken by medical helicopter to St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan.

The driver of the Tahoe, a Burleson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy, was not injured, according to DPS.

