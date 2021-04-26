Advertisement

Census: Texas gains Congress seats, Calif. loses seats for first time

Texas gains two new seats in the U.S. House based on the first numbers from the 2020 census....
Texas gains two new seats in the U.S. House based on the first numbers from the 2020 census. (AP/file)(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The first numbers from the 2020 census are out and they show Republican-controlled Southern and Western states gaining congressional seats.

The once-a-decade head count shows where the population grew during the past 10 years and where it shrank.

Fast-growing Texas got enough people to merit two new House seats.

Florida and North Carolina picked up one each.

In contrast, Michigan, New York and Ohio each lost a seat.

So did California, losing a seat for the first time ever.

