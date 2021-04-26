Central Texas teen with cerebral palsy bagged a buck and he’s got a place to display it

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas teenager with cerebral palsy who bagged a buck while on the hunt of a lifetime in January got his trophy over the weekend and he knows where he wants to display it.

Conner Castillo, 17, appeared in a video that went viral as his brother Aaron pushed him in his wheelchair across the field for a touchdown during a high school football game.

Members of the Buckmasters Heart of Texas Chapter out of Brownwood saw a story KWTX did with Conner in 2019 and were moved to extend the invitation for the hunt.

Buckmasters American Deer Foundation is a group dedicated to helping disabled and terminally ill youth go on life hunts, which is a wish-granting service for children and young adults with critical illnesses and severe disabilities.

Conner’s hunt happened in January at the Los Robels Ranch in Gatesville, but it wasn’t until over the weekend he was presented with his trophy buck at the group’s annual banquet in Brownwood.

“Conner shot a 12-point whitetail buck at a distance of 125 yards his first time ever shooting a gun,” his dad Shawn said.

“He loved it.”

The Buckmasters made Conner’s trip possible by using adaptive equipment including an iPhone on the scope to help Conner see the deer.

He also had a push bottom in his lap for the trigger.

“I honestly had never seen him so hyped with the adrenaline rush,” Shawn said.

Conner left his prize behind at the ranch in Gatesville, but it was returned to him Saturday with much fanfare at the annual gathering.

Aaron and Shawn were there to enjoy the moment with Conner.

Shawn said from watching Conner play football to watching him accept his mount, he’s reminded how special his son is.

“It showed me that no matter your limitations, major things can happen. He is living his best life possible.”

Conner plans to display his mount on his “Mimi’s” wall at her home in Bosqueville.

Conner is a junior at Bosqueville, learning remotely this year due to the pandemic.

He plans to return to school next year and graduate in 2022.

Aaron graduated in 2020 and is currently employed at Lochridge Priest in the refrigeration trade.

