Crash on Highway 84 leaves two dead

A crash on U.S. Highway 84 left two people dead. (File)
By Harrison Roberts
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people are confirmed dead after a late-night crash Saturday just southeast of Lubbock on U.S. Highway 84.

A 2007 Ford Expedition was eastbound on Highway 84 approaching the intersection with CR 2950 when it collided with a 2003 Chevy Suburban that either was stopped in the roadway or whose driver failed to yield at a crossover.

The two vehicles ended in a ditch on the south side of the highway.

The two occupants of the Suburban, Willie Shawn Lang, 52, of Lubbock and Temeka Lasha Sapp, 37, of Lubbock, both died at the scene.

The two people riding in the Expedition were taken to a Lubbock hospital with serious injuries.

