Advertisement

Driver of sedan tries to ram DPS unit during chase through Central Texas on I-35

The driver of this Nissan sedan tried unsuccessfully to ram a Department of Public Safety unit...
The driver of this Nissan sedan tried unsuccessfully to ram a Department of Public Safety unit in which a trooper was pursuing a pickup on Interstate 35.(Megan Vanselow)
By Megan Vanselow
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two people were in custody late Monday morning after the driver of a sedan tried unsuccessfully to ram a Department of Public Safety unit in which a trooper was pursuing a pickup through Central Texas on Interstate 35.

Authorities don’t know if there’s any connection between the drivers of the two vehicles, both of whom are from Dallas.

The pursuit started in Waco when a trooper tried to pull over a southbound Toyota Tacoma after the DPS received reports the pickup was being driven recklessly.

The driver of the pickup refused to stop and headed south on the highway.

During the pursuit that ensued, the driver of a Nissan sedan tried to ram the trooper’s unit.

The trooper was able to dodge the car.

Other officers used their units to disable the Nissan on the southbound frontage road in Troy at exit 306.

The driver ran, but was captured, and was taken to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple for treatment of minor injuries from a fall.

Meanwhile the driver of the Tacoma exited the highway and looped around to head north.

Officers, however, were able to disable the truck on the frontage road.

The Tacoma overturned.

The driver, who wasn’t injured, was arrested.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Championships don’t happen overnight, Kim Mulkey told a crowd of LSU supporters, “but I can...
‘It’s good to be back home,’ Mulkey tells cheering LSU crowd
A motorcyclist died at a local hospital after the crash.
Motorcyclist dies at local hospital after weekend crash
After more than 10 days in in-school suspension over his hair a Troy I-S-D middle schooler is...
Local student returns back to class after hairstyle controversy
Burak Hezar, 20, was held in lieu of $2 million bond.
Bond set at $2 million for Texas man accused of killing mother, teenage sister

Latest News

Conner Castillo left his trophy behind at the ranch in Gatesville, but it was returned to him...
Central Texas teen with cerebral palsy bagged a buck and he’s got a place to display it
Car chase ends in collision with Burleson County Sheriff’s Office unmarked vehicle
Championships don’t happen overnight, Kim Mulkey told a crowd of LSU supporters, “but I can...
‘It’s good to be back home,’ Mulkey tells cheering LSU crowd
COVID-19 has claimed seven more lives statewide, four of them in Central Texas. (File)
COVID-19 claims 7 more lives statewide, four of them in Central Texas
Congratulations Jennifer Johnson! She is this week’s Golden Apple Award recipient.
Jennifer Johnson - Golden Apple Award