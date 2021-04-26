Driver of sedan tries to ram DPS unit during chase through Central Texas on I-35

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two people were in custody late Monday morning after the driver of a sedan tried unsuccessfully to ram a Department of Public Safety unit in which a trooper was pursuing a pickup through Central Texas on Interstate 35.

Authorities don’t know if there’s any connection between the drivers of the two vehicles, both of whom are from Dallas.

The pursuit started in Waco when a trooper tried to pull over a southbound Toyota Tacoma after the DPS received reports the pickup was being driven recklessly.

The driver of the pickup refused to stop and headed south on the highway.

During the pursuit that ensued, the driver of a Nissan sedan tried to ram the trooper’s unit.

The trooper was able to dodge the car.

Other officers used their units to disable the Nissan on the southbound frontage road in Troy at exit 306.

The driver ran, but was captured, and was taken to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple for treatment of minor injuries from a fall.

Meanwhile the driver of the Tacoma exited the highway and looped around to head north.

Officers, however, were able to disable the truck on the frontage road.

The Tacoma overturned.

The driver, who wasn’t injured, was arrested.

