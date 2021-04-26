Former Lady Bears react to Coach Mulkey’s decision to leave Baylor

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Former Baylor Lady Bears learned of Coach Kim Mulkey’s decision to leave Baylor and take the job at LSU on Sunday evening. They are surprised and find it hard to picture Baylor without their former coach, who spent 21 seasons with the university.

Sophia Young-Malcolm was a part of Baylor’s 2005 national championship team. She was drafted by the San Antonio Silver Stars and played for ten seasons.

She says she will always be thankful for what Coach Mulkey did for her.

“I’m going to be forever grateful for seeing me and finding me when she did. Waco is really going to miss her,” said Sophia Young-Malcolm.

Waco native and La Vega alum Juicy Landrum was on Baylor’s 2019 national championship team, she knows the impact Coach Mulkey made on this community.

“Mulkey has brought so much to Waco so much to Baylor, like before her - what was it?” said Landrum.

