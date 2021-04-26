Advertisement

GoFundMe account set up for Texas toddler facing multiple surgeries after dog attack

The toddler faces multiple surgeries.
By Emily Bjorklund
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A GoFundMe account has been set up for J’Kai, a Wichita Falls toddler who was flown to a Fort Worth hospital after being attacked by a dog.

Four days after it was created, the account has already generated more than $4,500.

J’Kai’s mom, Kimberly DeVaughn, said she’s overwhelmed by the community response.

“I was just crying. I just couldn’t believe that it had done that well and that quick,” she said, adding she’s “thankful and amazed that people are willing to help at a time like this for my family.”

J’kai, 2, suffered injuries to the back of his head and has already gone through his first surgery.

The GoFundMe page says reconstruction will be extensive and require multiple surgeries.

Doctors told the family that the treatment will likely be ongoing for two years.

