Governor seeks estimates of financial impact of border crisis on Texas counties

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) – Gov. Greg Abbott Monday said he’s seeking “full and accurate” estimates of the financial impact of the border crisis from each of the state’s 254 counties.

Abbott sent letters Monday to county judges in which he said, “the recent surge in illegal border crossings has forced the state and local governments to allocate resources and spend money to deal with the fallout of the border crisis.”

The state will use the estimates in support of a request to the federal government for reimbursement of costs borne by state and local governments.

He also suggested county commissioners in each county should consider adopting resolutions in support of the request.

“I have heard from many counties about the challenges they are facing from the surge in illegal border crossings,” Abbott said.

“Several counties have declared local disasters. Other counties have been working around the clock in response to the federal government opening migrant facilities in their counties,” he said.

“I strongly believe that your county, our state, and our fellow Texans should not be forced to shoulder these costs, and that the federal government should reimburse us in full.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.