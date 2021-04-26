Multiple opportunities for rain thanks to a slow moving storm system

Rainfall has been lacking across Central Texas this year. Last Friday’s rainfall put a small dent in the rainfall deficit, but we’re still over an inch behind month-to-date and over six inches behind year-to-date. A slow moving storm system will swing through Central Texas over the next few days and we may be able to finish the month of April with a (small) rainfall surplus since chances are high Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Today’s the transition day away from the widespread gorgeous weather this past weekend and into the rainier weather pattern to come. We’re starting out with morning temperatures in the mid-60s with widespread cloudiness. We’re expecting at least a little bit of sunshine today mixed in with the clouds. Temperatures today will boost into the low-to-mid 80s thanks to some of the sunshine and because of gusty south winds between 20 and 30 MPH. Rain isn’t in the forecast Monday although we could see some early morning fog. Rain returns to the forecast Tuesday as scattered showers and storms potentially move in after midday from the southwest. These storms could potentially be on the strong side with an isolated occurrence of gusty winds or hail, but the severe weather potential with Tuesday’s afternoon storms is low. Rain chances Tuesday are near 40% with morning temperatures in the upper 60s only reaching the low 80s late in the day. Rain chances come back up again overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning as dry line storms fire up well to our west. These storms should then march east toward Central Texas and potentially arrive after midnight, but they’ll likely be on a weakening trend. Again, gusty winds and hail may be possible but most of the storms should be below severe limits as they arrive. Tuesday’s afternoon round of rain could also help to stabilize the atmosphere enough that the overnight storms collapse as they arrive.

By and large, the best potential for rain arrives late Wednesday into Thursday. The large upper-level system helping to spark Tuesday’s rain will inch closer to the area. A surface cold front will gradually move in from the west. The front should only be approaching the area just shortly before sunset Wednesday and will clear the area Thursday afternoon. Morning temperatures Wednesday will start out near 70° and should warm into the mid 80s before the front moves in. There will be a chance for some rain Wednesday morning and early afternoon but chances remain low during that timeframe. Rain chances climb to near 50% late Wednesday as the front arrives and will jump to 80% Wednesday night into Thursday morning! The best rain chances with the front’s arrival will be near and west of I-35 since a band of locally heavy rain and some storms will crawl eastward with the front. After the front passes over I-35 early Thursday morning, rain chances will shift toward the I-45 corridor. Most of Central Texas will dry out Thursday afternoon but lingering rain will be possible through about 5 PM in Robertson, Limestone, Freestone, and Leon County. By the time all of the rain is finished, we’re expecting a half-inch to an inch of rain east of I-35 with totals between an inch and two inches along and west of I-35. Localized higher amounts are possible within any thunderstorms but since we’ve been so dry recently, we’re only expecting partial street flooding immediately after those storms move in. Wrap around moisture Friday could spark a stray shower or two but rain chances tumble to 20% for the final day of the month. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies return for the weekend with highs reaching the low-to-mid 80s. Warm weather hangs around for much of next week but there’s some signs of stormy weather returning for the middle of next week.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.