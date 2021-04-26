Pilot killed in Texas plane crash identified

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the identity of the pilot involved in a fatal plane crash earlier this month.

William James Weatherspoon, 47, was piloting the plane that crashed April 19 between Tatum and Easton on County Road 2194 in Rusk County.

The pilot’s identification was obtained from a death inquest by Rusk County Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Cindy Redmon via an open records request.

Patrick Dooley, the deputy emergency management coordinator for Rusk County, said Weatherspoon took the plane up for a maintenance flight and it crashed.

However, any further details regarding the flight or the crash are not yet available as the National Transportation Safety Board report has not yet been released.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.