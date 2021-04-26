Advertisement

Plane crash at Texas airfield leaves one dead, two injured

A pilot died and his passengers were injured when a plane crashed at a Texas airfield. (File)
A pilot died and his passengers were injured when a plane crashed at a Texas airfield. (File)(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
PORT ARANSAS, Texas (AP) - Officials say a man has been killed and his two passengers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries when their light aircraft crashed at a coastal Texas airfield.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the crash happened about 1:15 p.m. Saturday at Mustang Beach Airport in Port Aransas, about 20 miles east of Corpus Christi.

The DPS statement says the pilot, Carrol V. Jorgenson of Corpus Christi, 76, was killed.

His two passengers, a 40-year-old man and an 8-year-old child, were ejected from the aircraft by the impact and were in serious but stable condition at Corpus Christi hospitals.

