Rain chances go up throughout the week

Monday night will remain dry and on the warmer side with low temperatures only dropping down to the upper 60s. Breezy south winds, 10-20mph, should help to prevent fog from taking over by morning but we will see a increase in cloud cover tonight and into Tuesday. We see rain chances back in the forecast starting tomorrow and lasting through most of the week. There will be two timeframes to watch the weather closely - Tuesday afternoon/night and again Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning for the chance for some storms.

Tuesday starts off without concern for rain chances. We don’t see rain and maybe storms in our area until tomorrow afternoon. Storms should fire up south and west of Central Texas but a few isolated storms will be possible in the afternoon/evening, especially west of I-35. Some of these storms could be strong or severe with the main threats being the possibility of hail and strong winds.

Not everyone deals with the wet weather Tuesday but our highest rain and storm chances this week comes Wednesday into Thursday. It’s possible that some of these storms could also be strong to severe, so we’ll watch the trends closely over the next few days but our biggest concern with Wednesday into Thursday’s rain chance will be heavy rain and localized flooding possible. Flooding potential is low since the ground needs it and should soak a lot of it up, but street flooding and creek flooding may be a possibility for about a day or so. We expect to see about 1-3 inches of rain this week.

Good news for the weekend? Things are looking drier for the end of the workweek into the weekend. Highs will be a bit cooler behind this next system with lower and mid-80s for the weekend.

