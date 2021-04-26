Stocks reach more records as earnings kick into high gear

(AP) - Modest gains for stocks nudged the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to more record highs Monday on Wall Street as investors brace for a deluge of earnings reports from big U.S. companies.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Monday, while the Nasdaq added 0.9%.

The Dow Jones industrials ended slightly lower.

Of the 500 members of the S&P 500 index, 181 will report their results this week. Apple, Microsoft, McDonald’s and Caterpillar are among the big-name companies that will be telling investors how they did in the first three months of the year.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.57%.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.