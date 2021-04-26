Victory Bowl banquet celebrates Christian athletes

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It was a celebration of talent and character Sunday evening at McLane Stadium.

The Heart of Texas’ Fellowship of Christian Athletes held it’s annual Victory Bowl Banquet, honoring the players, coaches, and cheerleaders that have been selected for this year’s Victory Bowl.

FCA Area Director, Ben Johnson, says, “It is important to celebrate them because they have been given God given abilities and talents, and I believe we want to use those things for God’s glory.”

The event had former Baylor Women’s basketball great Sophia Young-Malcolm as the keynote speaker.

Young-Malcolm spoke about Christ’s role in her climb from poverty to the WNBA.

She also stressed the importance of these types of events, saying, “With everything that is happening in our world right now I think anything promoting Jesus is important to have. And I think sometimes, for young people, being in a group is much better for them.”

The banquet serves as a preview for the Victory Bowl All-Star games. The information for the games is as follows:

The FCA Super Centex Victory Bowl will take place on June 11th and 12th, 2021. The baseball and softball games will take place on Friday, June 11th at UMHB at 6:30pm. Football and Volleyball will take place on Saturday, June 12th. The 9th Annual Volleyball Match will be at Midway High School beginning at 3:00 pm. The Football Game will be at Midway with kickoff at 10:00 AM. Players and cheerleaders will arrive in Belton and Waco on June 9th, 2021 for three days of practice.

