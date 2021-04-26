Waco: Police department joins initiative to increase women in recruit classes to 30% by 2030

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The Waco Police Department has signed on to the 30x30 Pledge, a national initiative to increase the percentage of women in recruit classes to 30% by 2030 and “to ensure police policies and culture intentionally support the success of qualified women officers throughout their careers.”

Women now make up 12% of sworn officers and 3% of police leadership in the U.S., although research suggests the women officers use less force and less excessive force; are named in fewer complaints and lawsuits; are perceived by their communities as more honest and compassionate, and provide better outcomes for crime victims, particularly in sexual assault cases.

More than 35 law enforcement agencies have signed the pledge.

“We are honored to be among the first in the nation to make this commitment, and challenge other police professionals in Central Texas to join us in this effort,” Waco police Chief Sheryl D. Victorian said.

“We look forward to working with and learning from agencies across the country who share our priority.”

The 30x30 initiative is affiliated with the Policing Project at the New York University School of Law and the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives.

“We are grateful to the Waco Police Department for being one of the first in the nation to commit to being a part of this growing movement” said Maureen McGough, co-founder of the 30x30 Initiative, chief of staff of the Policing Project at the NYU School of Law, and a former policing expert at the U.S. Department of Justice.

“We believe strongly that advancing women in policing is critical to improving public safety outcomes. We look forward to having more agencies follow the Waco Police Department’s lead by signing the pledge and improving the representation and experiences of women in policing.”

Waco Police Department recruiting and hiring information is available online.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.