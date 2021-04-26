Warm, windy conditions elevate fire danger in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Weather forecasters and forest managers are warning that warm, windy and dry conditions are combining to boost fire danger around New Mexico.

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque says critical fire weather is expected to shift Tuesday to the eastern part of the state, while much of central and southern New Mexico would see unsettled weather by Wednesday and Thursday.

Fire restrictions will take effect Tuesday on the Gila National Forest, where Forest Supervisor Adam Mendonca said there has been an increase in abandoned campfires.

The city of Las Cruces also issued a temporary ban on open burning due to the conditions.

