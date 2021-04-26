Advertisement

Weekend shootout in Central Texas town leaves 2 bystanders injured

Two bystanders were shot and injured in a shootout between two groups in Cameron Sunday night....
Two bystanders were shot and injured in a shootout between two groups in Cameron Sunday night. (File)(KVLY)
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - Two bystanders were shot and injured in a shootout between two groups in Cameron Sunday night.

Cameron police say the 911 call came in just after 11 p.m. Sunday.

Officers who responded to the 1500 block of West 10th Street determined that “several shots were fired indiscriminately by two groups shooting at each other,” according to a press release.

Police say Carolton Braziel, 23, of Cameron, and Tionie Thompson, 22, of Hearne, were struck.

They were both taken to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

Thompson was shot in her left knee and Braziel was shot in the back, police said.

Information about their conditions wasn’t immediately available.

Police say they are looking into “several leads” in the investigation.

Officers recovered 57 shell casings from multiple kinds of firearms.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Championships don’t happen overnight, Kim Mulkey told a crowd of LSU supporters, “but I can...
‘It’s good to be back home,’ Mulkey tells cheering LSU crowd
A motorcyclist died at a local hospital after the crash.
Motorcyclist dies at local hospital after weekend crash
After more than 10 days in in-school suspension over his hair a Troy I-S-D middle schooler is...
Local student returns back to class after hairstyle controversy
The driver of this Nissan sedan tried unsuccessfully to ram a Department of Public Safety unit...
Driver of sedan tries to ram DPS unit during chase through Central Texas on I-35
Burak Hezar, 20, was held in lieu of $2 million bond.
Bond set at $2 million for Texas man accused of killing mother, teenage sister

Latest News

Mulkey points out lack of championship banners
Mulkey tells LSU she intends to add championship banners
Conner Castillo left his trophy behind at the ranch in Gatesville, but it was returned to him...
Central Texas teen with cerebral palsy bagged a buck and he’s got a place to display it
Car chase ends in collision with Burleson County Sheriff’s Office unmarked vehicle
Championships don’t happen overnight, Kim Mulkey told a crowd of LSU supporters, “but I can...
‘It’s good to be back home,’ Mulkey tells cheering LSU crowd
COVID-19 has claimed seven more lives statewide, four of them in Central Texas. (File)
COVID-19 claims 7 more lives statewide, four of them in Central Texas