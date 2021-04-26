Weekend shootout in Central Texas town leaves 2 bystanders injured

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - Two bystanders were shot and injured in a shootout between two groups in Cameron Sunday night.

Cameron police say the 911 call came in just after 11 p.m. Sunday.

Officers who responded to the 1500 block of West 10th Street determined that “several shots were fired indiscriminately by two groups shooting at each other,” according to a press release.

Police say Carolton Braziel, 23, of Cameron, and Tionie Thompson, 22, of Hearne, were struck.

They were both taken to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

Thompson was shot in her left knee and Braziel was shot in the back, police said.

Information about their conditions wasn’t immediately available.

Police say they are looking into “several leads” in the investigation.

Officers recovered 57 shell casings from multiple kinds of firearms.

