Advertisement

Central Texas teenager dies in crash on Interstate 35 access road

A Central Texas teenager is dead after the car he was driving left the roadway, crashed into a...
A Central Texas teenager is dead after the car he was driving left the roadway, crashed into a utility pole and overturned off the southbound access road of Interstate 35. (File)(WIFR)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas teenager is dead after the car he was driving left the roadway, crashed into a utility pole and overturned early Monday off the southbound access road of Interstate 35 in New Braunfels.

New Braunfels police identified the victim as a 19-year-old from Fort Hood.

His name was not immediately released.

A preliminary investigation found that the victim was driving a Volkswagen Passat at a high rate of speed on the frontage road when he lost control of the car in a construction zone.

The car struck both the inside and the outside retaining barriers and then left the roadway.

The driver’s side of the car struck the utility pole, which caused the VW to overturn.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Championships don’t happen overnight, Kim Mulkey told a crowd of LSU supporters, “but I can...
‘It’s good to be back home,’ Mulkey tells cheering LSU crowd
Burak Hezar, 20, was held in lieu of $2 million bond.
Bond set at $2 million for Texas man accused of killing mother, teenage sister
The driver of this Nissan sedan tried unsuccessfully to ram a Department of Public Safety unit...
Driver of sedan tries to ram DPS unit during chase through Central Texas on I-35
Wheeler County deputies seized $271,000 during a weekend traffic stop.
Texas deputies seize $271,000 during weekend traffic stop
Two bystanders were shot and injured in a shootout between two groups in Cameron Sunday night....
Weekend shootout in Central Texas town leaves 2 bystanders injured

Latest News

Amber Guyger, a former Dallas police officer, was sentenced to 10 years in the 2018 shooting of...
Ex-Dallas officer who killed neighbor appeals guilty verdict
Kozmo, killed in the line of duty
Texas Police K-9 killed in the line of duty
Technicians of Tomorrow is a program to help soldiers transition into a new career after the...
Killeen: Program helps soldiers transition to new careers
Authorities are investigating a rollover incident that led to a discovery of human smuggling...
Good Samaritan at scene of rollover leads Texas police to human smuggling operation