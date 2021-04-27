Central Texas teenager dies in crash on Interstate 35 access road

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas teenager is dead after the car he was driving left the roadway, crashed into a utility pole and overturned early Monday off the southbound access road of Interstate 35 in New Braunfels.

New Braunfels police identified the victim as a 19-year-old from Fort Hood.

His name was not immediately released.

A preliminary investigation found that the victim was driving a Volkswagen Passat at a high rate of speed on the frontage road when he lost control of the car in a construction zone.

The car struck both the inside and the outside retaining barriers and then left the roadway.

The driver’s side of the car struck the utility pole, which caused the VW to overturn.

